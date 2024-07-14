Baltimore Orioles Boss Hints at Promotions of Superstar Prospects
Things are currently not going well for the Baltimore Orioles.
With a 3-7 record over their last 10 games entering Sunday, they have squandered their AL East lead after getting swept against the Chicago Cubs and dropping the first two contests against the New York Yankees.
No team needs the All-Star break more than the Orioles who have to figure out what they are going to do from a roster standpoint to make sure they are in the best position to succeed.
Mike Elias and his front office should be busy ahead of the July 30 trade deadline with their specific target being starting pitchers. Without Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler wells in the mix, it's been clear their rotation needs another top arm.
Baltimore's general manager has already said he wants to give his internal candidates a look before moving out assets to bring someone in from the outside. Cade Povich was the first to get an opportunity, but after seven starts, the top prospect was sent back down to Triple-A. This would seemingly suggest there will be a trade coming to add another established starter.
But while the starting unit has garnered most of the discussion surrounding what area needs to be upgraded, the offense has not been up to par.
Over their last 12 games, they have only scored 32 total runs. That is the fewest across Major League Baseball during the last 15 days.
This has caused fans to start looking at ways to improve the lineup, and naturally, they are clamoring for the promotion of their top prospects, especially Coby Mayo.
Mayo, the third-ranked minor leaguer in the Orioles' pipeline and N0. 15 overall, has never been called up to the MLB despite spending the majority of his last two years with their Triple-A affiliate. He's been one of their best players too, with 31 career homers and 111 career RBI at that level.
Based on comments made by Elias, it sounds like fans could be getting their wish in the second half.
That's certainly something that will get the attention of the baseball world.
Holliday is still ranked as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball even though it's not consensus anymore. There were questions about if he would get another look after his first stint went so poorly. More time facing Triple-A pitching should help when he eventually gets called back up.
How manager Brandon Hyde will work his roster if and when these superstar prospects get called up will be seen.
Mayo likely plays his majority of time at third base which would push Jordan Westburg to second base. Holliday would be at second during his days in the lineup, moving the first-time All-Star to third.
How that would impact Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo is unknown, but it sounds like the organization is ready to see what these elite minor leaguers can do with Baltimore during the second half.