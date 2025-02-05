Baltimore Orioles Bring Back Infielder on Minor League Contract
Per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a minor league deal with one of the organization's previous infielders — Terrin Vavra.
In his previous stint with the Orioles, Vavra recorded a .254/.331/.304 batting line over the course of two seasons. The deal was announced on Wednesday, just a few months after Vavra elected free agency.
In the new deal, he will also have the opportunity to attend Major League spring training with Baltimore. He is currently listed as part of their Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides. In his minor league career, Vavra has logged a .293/.394/.804 slash line.
His familiarity with the Orioles could give him an edge going into camp.
While under his MLB contract in Baltimore, he spent the majority of his time posted at second base despite being drafted as a shortstop. As part of the 2018 draft, he was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the third round, but was traded to Baltimore in 2020.
Vavra has also spent time in the outfield during his minor league career, a fact that could benefit both parties due to his defensive versatility.
The Orioles have both a stacked infield and outfield with established stars, veterans and top prospects competing for the limited space on the roster. Vavra will need to showcase what he can do if he's going to earn a spot coming out of camp.
Offensively, Vavra could be a positive addition for Baltimore since he's an on-base-type of of hitter which is something the team struggled with late in the year. That could elevate his chances of seeing some playing time.
Most likely he'll break camp as part of their minor league system, giving the Orioles another depth piece they can use in case of emergency.