Baltimore Orioles Bring in Veteran Relief Pitcher on Minor League Deal
The Baltimore Orioles are always looking to tinker with roster moves in an attempt to improve. That was the case once again on Thursday.
According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league deal with veteran relief pitcher Matt Bowman.
The right-hander has played in 196 career Major League games throughout his career. He has been a journeyman as well, playing for six different teams since 2016. He has compiled a 4.22 ERA, a 1.27 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, 45 holds, and 200.1 innings pitched.
He's appeared in 10 games during the 2024 season, but he's struggled by allowing nine earned runs across his 15 innings pitched in appearances with three different teams this year.
Those numbers don't scream "impact player," but he could have a chance to turn his season around.
Clearly, this move is Baltimore doing due diligence. Maybe Bowman can figure things out and end up finding his way back to the big leagues. If he doesn't, the Orioles haven't lost anything.
Right now, they hold a 71-50 record, and even though they haven't been playing great baseball lately, they're doing enough to remain a top-tier World Series contender and staying right behind the New York Yankees in the American League East division race.
Having healthy pitchers is something they will need to ensure they can make a deep run.
Hopefully, the team can get back to their dominant level of play from earlier in the year.