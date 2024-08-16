Baltimore Orioles Calling Up Top Prospect for Start Against Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles are making a move ahead of their Saturday matchup against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox. They are calling up one of their top prospects to get the start.
Cade Povich, currently ranked as the team's No. 5 prospect, will be handed the ball for the Orioles on Saturday.
Jake Rill of MLB.com was the first to report the news.
At 24 years old, Povich is a huge part of the future plans in Baltimore. He could very well be a key part of the rotation in 2025. Perhaps, he could carve out a role for himself for the rest of the 2024 season as well.
Povich has already started eight games this year with the Orioles. He has had a rough go of it so far in those appearances. He has compiled a 1-5 record to go along with a 6.27 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 1.1 K/BB ratio across 37.1 innings pitched.
He made his last start in the Majors on July 29 before being sent back down to Triple-A. Now, he'll have a second chance to come up and make a positive impact on the team.
Heading into Friday's MLB action, Baltimore holds a 72-50 record. They are tied with the New York Yankees at the top of the AL East division race.
With just 40 games left in the regular season, each and every outing matters.
Povich will be asked to make a huge start with potential playoff positioning on the line as the campaign continues to wind down.