Baltimore Orioles Claim Intriguing Young Reliever off Waivers to Bolster Bullpen
The Baltimore Orioles have added some help in the pitching department on Monday afternoon.
As first reported by Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Orioles claimed left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington off waivers after he was designated for assignment last week by the Texas Rangers.
Pennington was acquired by the Rangers last year at the trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals, and after a couple of impressive showings in Triple-A, he was promoted to the big league roster.
In 15 appearances with Texas in 2024, Pennington pitched to a 3.12 ERA, allowing 19 hits and seven runs across 17.1 innings with 11 walks. The high hit and walk numbers led to an ugly looking WHIP of 1.731, but the respectable ERA demonstrated his ability to limit damage.
In all likelihood, Pennington will be headed to Triple-A Norfolk. However by joining an organization like Baltimore that is desperate for help in the pitching department, it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be seen in the Majors at some point this season.
If the Orioles want to use him in some sort of long reliever or opening role, he did make a start for the Rangers last year while also having four during his minor league career.
Pennington has yet to pitch this season, but Baltimore must feel like he is capable of helping in some way since they added him to the equation.
At the very least, he adds depth at a position which has obviously been a struggle so far this season.