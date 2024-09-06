Baltimore Orioles Continue To Be Impressed With Star Rookie Amid Breakout Season
Much of the success the Baltimore Orioles have achieved in the past two seasons is due to the strong farm system they have built.
It's not a secret that was their focus when they underwent their massive teardown rebuilding project, but there was no guarantee that things would have worked out as positive as it has for the Orioles.
Adley Rutschman was the first player of this crop to appear in the bigs, and since he's been part of the roster, Baltimore's turnaround has been sharp.
Adding the likes of 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson, rising star pitchers Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez, and first-time All-Star Jordan Westburg to a team full of veterans ready to compete, and that has rapidly turned this team into contenders.
Others are also waiting in their farm system or are starting to become contributors like Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo, but it's one of the other rookies who has emerged with a breakout season.
Colton Cowser was always viewed as one of the best prospects in their pipeline, peaking at No. 4 in 2022 and 2023, but he was largely overlooked when it came to the national coverage surrounding the Orioles' farm system.
That is no longer the case.
Cowser is on his way to earning the AL Rookie of the Year award, which would give this organization back-to-back winners to become the first team to achieve this feat since the Oakland Athletics in 2004-05.
The 24-year-old has continued to impress throughout the season, earning high praise from those involved with the team.
"He's been really impressive. If you guys know Cowser like I do, his personality, really upbeat, energetic, but it takes its toll playing every single day. But I think he's learning how to play baseball in the big leagues right now, as well. Behind the scenes he's always asking questions, paying attention, so it's been a really positive year for him so far," first base coach Anthony Sanders said per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
With Rutschman and Henderson already playing at a high level, and Holliday projected to become a star during his career, the future was always bright for Baltimore.
But with another elite player in the mix like Cowser, the Orioles will be contending for a long time.