Baltimore Orioles Could Alter Entire First Base Situation This Offseason
Changes were expected to come for the Baltimore Orioles this offseason after they were swept out of the playoffs for the second straight year, and things have already started to happen when it comes to the coaching staff.
Despite manager Brandon Hyde coming back in 2025, three alterations have already been made that included the co-hitting coach and bench coach not returning next season.
The offense is being put under a microscope after their failures in back-to-back playoff series.
With the roster being so young, bringing in a different philosophy at this stage of their careers could benefit them immensely going forward as they search for high-end success during this new era.
However, there could also be some major changes coming to the roster as well.
At this point in time, it feels very unlikely that Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander will be back barring a major change in spending habits ushered in by new owner David Rubenstein. General manager Mike Elias expects the payroll to increase in 2025, but there's no indication on what that might look like.
Because of that, the outfield and rotation will already look different, especially since starters Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells won't be back for Opening Day after their elbow surgeries, but according to Jake Rill of MLB.com, first base could get a shake up too.
"Ryan Mountcastle is set to get a raise through arbitration ... and he was also featured in buzz ahead of the Trade Deadline. Meanwhile, the Orioles will need to decide whether to pick up Ryan O'Hearn's $8 million club option for next season. Both could return to Baltimore, or both could be gone," he writes.
That comes on the heels of Elias stating he thinks star prospect Coby Mayo is furthering along at first base than anything else even though he got the majority of his work at third.
Ryan Mountcastle could be someone who is packaged in a deal that returns a starting pitcher who replaces Burnes, or even to add another outfielder if they don't feel like Heston Kjerstad is ready for full-time responsibilities.
Ryan O'Hearn likely wouldn't have had his option picked up in the past, but maybe the increased payroll results in him remaining on this roster.
They could also let him walk in free agency and look to allocate the $8 million elsewhere, whether that's also in the starting rotation or to upgrade the bullpen.
There are a lot of ways the Orioles might look different, and first base could be a result of those changes that seemingly are on their way.