Baltimore Orioles Could Fix Their Bullpen With This Sub-1.00 ERA Closer
The focus of the trade deadline for the Baltimore Orioles will likely be adding another arm or two. Upgrading the closer role is a must and it wouldn't be surprising to see them add a starter or another relief pitcher, too.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote on Monday that they'll look to upgrade their bullpen depth and a right-handed-hitting outfielder.
"The Orioles will look to upgrade the closer and set-up roles in an effort to improve the depth and quality of their bullpen. They’re also searching the trade market for a right-handed-hitting outfielder."
They expected Craig Kimbrel to be their closer entering the season and he's bounced back in an impressive way over his past eight outings. Allowing no runs over that span, Kimbrel turned his 4.73 ERA on May 8 to a 3.00 ERA on May 31.
He has 13 saves on the season.
However, the early season struggles do leave some warranted worries. The Orioles can't have a closer in the postseason who can't come in and shut the door.
Mason Miller is the one player who could be on the market that fits Baltimore perfectly. He's young, cheap, and could fit the direction the Orioles want to move. The Oakland Athletics might embrace the prospective trade situation due to Baltimore having the best farm system in baseball.
Miller would likely require a massive return, something the Orioles might not feel comfortable moving for a closer.
If that's the case, there's another reliever on the market who makes perfect sense. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report released an MLB trade deadline big board, listing closer Paul Sewald of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"Sewald missed the first six weeks of the season with an oblique strain, but he has been darn near unhittable since making his debut in early May.
"His strikeout rate is nowhere near what it used to be, but he has seemingly mastered the art of inducing weak contact. Arizona gave up three players to get him from Seattle last summer. The Diamondbacks might be able to get a solid prospect for him."
Appearing in 9 1/3 innings over 10 appearances, Sewald has an impressive 0.96 ERA. Only on a one-year contract, the right-hander would be viewed as a rental.
That's not the worst scenario for Baltimore as they wouldn't have to move a star prospect to land him.
He's impressed over the past few years, regarded as an above-average reliever since the 2021 season.