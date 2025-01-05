Baltimore Orioles Could Pursue Three-Time Cy Young Winner in Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles have been relatively quiet this winter. The team lost out on bringing back Corbin Burnes, easily one of the best starters in MLB.
That type of loss, coupled with no real answer as a replacement and the Orioles sit woefully behind the New York Yankees when it comes to early power rankings in the American League East.
Despite the inaction, general manager Mike Elias will have to replace the innings lost by losing out on Burnes. But the market is growing thin.
Jack Flaherty, coming off of a career season with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers, remains available in the free agent market. He will not come cheaply and could be looking for a contract in the three-year, $63 million range.
Other suggestions include trading for Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo who is reportedly being shopped around as the Mariners look to bring in some power bats. At 32 he still has some gas left in him and would come at a more affordable rate than Flaherty.
But there is another option still available - Max Scherzer.
The three-time Cy Young award winner is still looking for a home in 2025 and could be a great fit for Baltimore in terms of innings replacement. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Orioles are looking for a short-term option to solidify the rotation.
Scherzer fits that bill and will likely only sign with a team who will be a clear cut contender. It appears to be a perfect match. Additionally, a one-year, $15 million deal could get this contract across the line. For a cost-conscious team like Baltimore, that could give them more flexibility this winter and at the MLB trade deadline.
However, Scherzer is a mixed bag. He's 40 years old, pitched just 43.1 innings last season with the Texas Rangers due to injury, but has maintained a sub-4 ERA for the vast majority of his career, including last season when he could take the mound.
Assuming his shoulder and back injuries that plagued him last season are behind him, Scherzer could be the answer to Baltimore's issues. If Scherzer could reach 150 innings pitched in 2025, something he hasn't done since 2023, it would be a massive win for both sides.