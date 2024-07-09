Baltimore Orioles Could Target Angels' Star Closer as Realistic Trade Option
The bullpen isn't necessarily an issue for the Baltimore Orioles, and based on how thin they are in the starting rotation, it would be wise for them to target starters as their primary objective.
However, all contending teams are going to be searching for relief help whenever they can ahead of the trade deadline with just under half a season left before the playoffs start, and this team will be no different.
Not having Danny Coulombe until roughly September is a hit to this unit, but Craig Kimbrel has been sensational for the majority of the year, Jacob Webb is a unique, reverse-split weapon, and Yennier Cano is silently putting together another solid season.
Since adding bullpen arms are always going to be something front offices pursue, there are plenty of names that are being thrown around about who the Orioles should target.
But with the playoff picture so jumbled, there aren't a lot of knowns sellers at the moment, so who might actually be available isn't certain.
One player who is being made available is Los Angeles Angels' star closer Carlos Estevez.
Robert Murray of FanSided reported they are "listening" to offers on their shutdown man after he was named the American League Reliever of the Year in June following his 0.00 ERA with a perfect 8-for-8 on save opportunities across his 10 appearances.
The veteran right-hander is in the final year of his contract with the Angels so he would be a half-season rental for Baltimore. Because of that, he wouldn't cost a whole lot for the Orioles to acquire, meaning Mike Elias can still hold onto his coveted star prospects while still adding a talented arm who can help them win now.
Estevez has been dominant since joining Los Angeles ahead of 2023.
In 91 games, he has posted a 3.59 ERA and 124 ERA+ over 90.1 innings pitched while closing out 47 of 54 save opportunities.
How that might shake up the bullpen roles if Baltimore does acquire him is unclear, but it's likely that Estevez would either move into the setup spot or be a weapon that manager Brandon Hyde can deploy in high-leverage situations that arise anytime over the course of a game.