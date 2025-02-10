Baltimore Orioles Extend Spring Training Invite To Infielder Who Cleared Waivers
The Baltimore Orioles have outrighted Emmanuel Rivera to their Triple-A affiliate after he cleared waivers, per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.
Rivera had the option to reject their offer and become a free agent, but he chose to remain with the organization. Part of this assignment entailed an invitation to the Orioles' Major League spring training camp.
Rivera accepted a $1 million contract with Baltimore to avoid arbitration this winter. He originally came from the Miami Marlins in August 2024 after the Orioles claimed him off waivers.
His numbers soared beyond anything he's done with other clubs. With Baltimore, he recorded a .310/.370/.578 line; the best numbers of his career.
Rivera will need to work his way into a crowded infield to become part of the 40-man roster. His defense is certainly more reliable than his offensive prowess, but he will need to show up in all aspects during spring training.
His MLB career average is a .244/.306/.369 slash line across his 942 at-bats.
With established players like Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Ryan O'Hearn, Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle, he'll be looking to compete for a spot on the roster with the other infielders in camp.
Coby Mayo is rumored to be the current top choice to fill a backup role, but other non-roster invitees include Luis Vazquez, Terrin Vavra, Livan Soto and Vimael Machin who could also factor into the equation.
Pitchers and catchers have already begun reporting for spring training, so the camp battle for Rivera is right around the corner after he accepted his outright assignment.