Baltimore Orioles Face Favorable Strength of Schedule for Season's Second Half
The Baltimore Orioles are going to be a very entertaining team to watch throughout the second half of the 2024 MLB season. At the midway point, the All-Star break, the Orioles hold a 58-38 record.
With that record, Baltimore is in first place in the American League East division. They will be locked into a tough battle throughout the second half of the year with the rival New York Yankees.
Looking at the road ahead, the Orioles face a very favorable strength of schedule throughout the second half of the season.
Up until the All-Star break, Baltimore had played a .510 strength of schedule, which was tied for the hardest schedule in baseball with three teams. The rest of the season will be easier.
Throughout the rest of the season, the Orioles will face a .492 strength of schedule, which is the eighth easiest in the league. It also happens to the easiest schedule in the AL East division.
Needless to say, this is a very promising outlook for Baltimore. However, the games still must be played and the Orioles must take care of business.
Too many teams in professional sports take easier games lightly. Baltimore cannot let themselves fall into that trap. They must continue playing at the level that has brought them to the point they're at.
Thankfully, throughout the first half of the season, the Orioles were a very tight-knit group. They have a great mix of young players and veteran leadership. If there was a team built to continue playing steady baseball, it would be Baltimore.
Also, the Orioles will have a chance to get even better later this month. Baltimore is expected to be one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They have been linked to trades for star pitchers, both in the rotation and the bullpen.
If the Orioles can pull off one of those star trades that they're linked to, they're going to be even more dangerous.
While the games still need to be played, the stage is set for what should be a very successful second half of the season for Baltimore. Fans should buckle up, because it's going to be a fun run towards the postseason.