Baltimore Orioles Facing Huge Threat from NL Central Team for Star Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles are looking the part of a potential World Series contender this season. However, there have been some concerns of late with the team being unable to dominate like they were earlier this year.
A big part of their success this season has been due to the presence of ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
Burnes, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, has become a key leader for the Orioles. He has put up big numbers, but is unfortunately headed towards free agency in the upcoming MLB offseason.
On the season, the 29-year-old star has started in 25 games. He has compiled a 12-5 record to go along with a 3.10 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and 153.2 innings pitched.
Now, there is a National Leage Central team that could look to steal Burnes from Baltimore.
According to MLB insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the Chicago Cubs are expected to be a team with interest in pursuing Burnes this offseason.
His history with Cubs manager Craig Counsell could give Chicago a very real chance of stealing him away. Counsell managed Burnes for six years during their tenures with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Outside of the Cubs, there are quite a few other teams who would love to sign Burnes as well. The Orioles are going to have their work cut out for them to bring him back.
Bleacher Report recently made a prediction for Burnes in free agency. They think he will end up leaving Baltimore to join the American League East rival Boston Red Sox.
Most predictions about his future involve him leaving the Orioles. While that doesn't mean it will happen, Baltimore could be in some trouble when the offseason arrives.
Looking ahead to 2025, the rotation is projected to be a major weakness. If they do lose Burnes, the Orioles will need to get aggressive to replace him and add more starters.
Should they be unable to do so, a step back could very well end up being the result.
Hopefully, Baltimore will be able to get a new deal done with Burnes. It seems likely that he would have interest in re-signing with the team after the kind of season he has had. But, it's going to be the big storyline for the Orioles and there is a growing chance that they could lose their ace.