Baltimore Orioles GM Offers Grim Update on Pair of Injured Starters
The Baltimore Orioles have been dealing with injuries to their starting pitching unit throughout the entirety of the season.
That started in Spring Training when Kyle Bradish suffered a sprained UCL and John Means entered camp behind scheduled, causing them both to be placed on the injured list.
Just when the Orioles were getting them back, their young star Grayson Rodriguez was placed on the IL, followed by Tyler Wells with right elbow inflammation.
Rodriguez had a successful session on Sunday where he threw 30 pain-free pitches that has him on track to throw in the bullpen again. This would lead to either a rehab assignment or an outright activation depending on how everything looks and feels.
General manager Mike Elias offered some positivity in regards to how the right-hander is progressing, but also isn't sure when Baltimore will have him back.
"“I don't have his next pitching assignment and where and when that will be, but the heavy bullpen he did the other day went well ... But we don't have a date or a place that he's going to go pitch in games yet for public consumption," he said according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Wells has a worse diagnosis as the Orioles can't even start mapping out his recovery based on what is going on with his elbow.
"His elbow was bothering him and we are still in the mode of waiting for symptoms to dissipate before we can ramp up any type of throwing, so right now he's basically getting treatment and resting ... So I don't have a whole lot to report, unfortunately," the GM said.
He also added they're searching for an additional opinion, something that is always worrisome to hear.
For Baltimore, the most important thing will be getting Rodriguez back.
While Wells is a solid option who gives the pitching staff depth, his career 4.06 ERA across 95 games and 46 starts just isn't on the same level as their rising ace who has a 4-1 record and 3.71 ERA in six starts this season.
And even though Elias doesn't know exactly when Rodriguez will return, he is hopeful it could be coming soon barring any negative setbacks.