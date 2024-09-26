Baltimore Orioles Have a Huge Need Over Last Few Regular Season Games
The Baltimore Orioles finally clinched a spot in the playoffs, but can't afford to take these final few regular season games off.
The MLB staff over at The Athletic recently searched for one thing that each team across the league is still playing for. For the Orioles, it was some confidence and positive momentum.
"Baltimore won’t repeat as division winners but they will be postseason-bound. In the meantime, it’s time to try to recapture those good vibes. Before play on Monday, the Orioles were 28-32 since the All-Star break and the team has struggled to play consistently," said Kaitlyn McGrath. "Baltimore has [under] a week to shake off the bad vibes and while a series win over the Yankees won’t net them the division, it could be a recommended dose of positivity."
Coming off of a series loss to a scorching hot Detroit Tigers squad, the Orioles showed some life in the opening bout against the New York Yankees. There are still plenty of players struggling to find their way, however.
Over the last 30 days, five players that could play a role in October have posted an OPS under .600.
Adley Rutschman is the most disappointing of all with a .184/.276/.253 slashing line that was also before he went hitless on Tuesday. He's also one of the few players that Baltimore can't really work around given his importance behind the plate.
Rutschman started the year off looking looking elite yet again but fell off a cliff back in July and has yet to recover.
The switch-hitting youngster could use a huge confidence boost before his second playoff appearance. He went 1-for-12 in the postseason a year ago, so it's not like he has a long track record to look back to either.
Over on the pitching staff, Cade Povich and Albert Suarez could benefit from solid final starts. The Orioles could be forced to call upon at least one of them in October if Grayson Rodriguez doesn't come back from injury soon.
Povich will be looking to close out a solid September as he has posted a 3.27 ERA over his last four starts. The 24-year-old being able to string together a could of solid outings in a row is very promising.
Suarez on the other hand has been struggling as of late with a 7.23 ERA in September. Even if he doesn't get the nod as a starter, he may be called upon as relief option.