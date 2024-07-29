Baltimore Orioles Have Interest in Trade for Angels' Outfielder
The Baltimore Orioles have had a very busy MLB trade deadline so far. With just over 24 hours remaining until the official deadline, it doesn't appear that they're close to being done.
After acquiring Seranthony Dominguez and Christian Pache in a deal sending outfielder Austin Hays out of town and the move to acquire Zach Eflin to beef up the rotation, the Orioles are looking for another outfield bat.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Baltimore is interested in a trade for Los Angeles Angels veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar.
Pillar would be a very intriguing addition for the Orioles. He would provide them with a quality veteran bat and would help replace the loss of an All-Star talent in the outfield with Hays no longer being on the team.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season thus far, Pillar has played in 51 games for the Angels. He has been batting .308/.353/.500 to go along with six home runs and 28 RBI in that time period.
At 35 years old, Pillar would be a perfect rental trade target. He'll hit free agency after the season and Baltimore could choose to either let him walk or try to bring him back.
Due to him being a rental, the price tag to acquire him likely won't be too steep.
One thing is clear, which is the fact that the Orioles are going all-in on competing for a championship this season. They have an elite offense, a quality pitching staff, and have great team chemistry. The front office is holding nothing back in trying to make the moves necessary to win the World Series.
Acquiring Pillar would be yet another key move towards that goal.
Along with the news that Baltimore has interest in trading for Pillar, they have also been connected to star reliever Tanner Scott. They are one of the top teams that could trade for him.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors surrounding the Orioles over the next 24 hours. Baltimore is still open for business and would like to acquire more talent if the prices are right.
Pillar is clearly a name to watch closely as the deadline draws closer.