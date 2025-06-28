Baltimore Orioles Have Nothing to Lose Promoting Star Prospect Now
The Baltimore Orioles' 2025 MLB season looks like it's toast.
They entered the campaign with some pretty high expectations but have fallen woefully short. Entering play on June 27, they are 33-48, sitting in the cellar of the American League East, 12 games behind the New York Yankees.
While the team hasn’t waved the white flag yet on the year, it is only a matter of time until they start selling off pieces.
Despite their struggles, the Orioles have several players who are going to generate a lot of interest on the trade market.
Several of them are in the lineup, where designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn and outfielders Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano look the part of impact rentals.
All three players are playing out expiring contracts and would provide a contender with some help at their respective positions.
Could the trade deadline be what Baltimore is waiting for to call up their star prospect, Samuel Basallo?
Given how the season has gone, there is no reason not to have him play with the Major League team and see what he has to offer, especially with starting catcher Adley Rutschman sidelined because of an oblique injury.
“He’s played first base nearly as much as he’s caught in Triple A in his age-20 season. I’m not sure what the point is in keeping him in the minors. It seems like he has nothing left to prove,” wrote Michael Salfino of The Athletic (subscription required).
Production wise, there certainly isn’t much of anything for the young stud to prove.
He was the MVP of the Eastern League in Double-A last year and has been producing at an impressive clip in Triple-A this year.
Despite his youth, being 20 years old and about 6.5 years younger than the average player at that level, Basallo has been incredibly impressive.
He doesn’t look overmatched at all with a .265/.380/.576 slash line with 15 home runs, eight doubles and 35 RBI in 205 plate appearances.
His ratios are excellent with a 22.9% strikeout rate (47 total) and 15.6% walk rate (32 total), showing he has a great grasp of the zone.
Learning to play first base, in addition to improve defensively behind the plate, provides him the kind of versatility that will be ideal to stick around at the Big League level.
Should O’Hearn and the other veterans be moved, there will be at-bats available at first base and designated hitter, along with catcher, for as long as Rutschman is sidelined, so that Basallo and other top prospects, Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad, can receive as much playing time as possible.
