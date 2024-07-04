Baltimore Orioles Have Reportedly Discussed Star Pitcher Trade
The Baltimore Orioles are not missing much when it comes to their roster. They have shown off an impressive pitching staff, a solid bullpen, and an elite offense.
Due to their complete team success, the Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball this season. At this point in the year, they are truly looking the part of a potential World Series contender.
While they don't have to add anything to be contenders, they could look to make a move or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline later this month.
One potential avenue to improvement that Baltimore could consider is pursuing a trade for another starting pitcher. They have been linked to a few names.
Chicago White Sox star pitcher Garrett Crochet could be available on the trade market. In fact, it has been reported that the Orioles have recently discussed a deal for him.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Baltimore and the White Sox have discussed a trade involving the 25-year-old starter.
Crochet would be a massive addition for the Orioles. He would give them another elite starter heading down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
During 2024 thus far, Crochet has put together very good numbers. He has started 18 games, compiling a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.02 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP, a 7.1 K/BB ratio and has done all of that in 101.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers show why Baltimore would have interest in acquiring him.
A trade for Crochet would be a big step towards the World Series for the Orioles, but he would not come cheap. He does have future control in his contract as well, which makes trading for him even more expensive.
However, the future control would have to make Baltimore even more interested. They have an open championship window and are a very young team. Crochet would fit the present and the future timeline.
It will be very interesting to see what the trade deadline has in store when it comes to the Orioles. They are not far away from a championship. Swinging big on a trade for a talent like Crochet could be the move that pushes them over the hump and gets them a World Series victory.