Baltimore Orioles Have ‘Their Eyes’ on Three-Star Relievers Amid Kimbrel’s Struggles
The Baltimore Orioles have played well, sitting at 25-12 overall and 8-2 in their last 10 games. Coming into the season, everyone viewed the Orioles as one of the best teams in baseball and they've been just that 38 games into the season.
While they've impressed, there are areas the front office will have to improve before the deadline. With star closer Felix Bautista out for the remainder of the season after having Tommy John surgery, Baltimore signed veteran Craig Kimbrel.
The 35-year-old Kimbrel is viewed as one of the best relievers in baseball history, owning a 2.43 ERA with 425 saves in his big league career that started in 2010.
However, the Alabama native has struggled this season, posting a 4.11 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched. Allowing nine walks has been an issue too, giving up free bags with the game on the line.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Orioles privately realize they're going to have to find a closer to win the pennant. Kimbrel's struggles have been so bad that Baltimore has their eyes on three closers who could be available.
"The Baltimore Orioles privately realize that they are going to have to find a closer for the pennant stretch with Craig Kimbrel melting down. They have their eyes on St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and Astros reliever Ryan Pressly, if their teams become deadline sellers."
Jordan Romano, Ryan Helsley, and Ryan Pressly are on struggling teams, making it possible for their respective teams to trade them.
Helsley owns a 1.50 ERA in 18.0 innings pitched, making him one of the best closers in baseball to start the season. He's struck out 19 and allowed just two walks.
Pressly has had a rough year, posting a 5.65 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched. Romano, 31 years old, has struggled for parts of the season, too, holding a 4.15 ERA in 8 2/3 innings pitched.