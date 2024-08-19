Baltimore Orioles Hit Road to Face New York Mets in Interleague Showdown
The Baltimore Orioles, locked in a race to win the American League East, head to New York City on Monday to take on the New York Mets to start a three-game series.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. eastern at Citi Field.
The Orioles (73-52) are coming off a 4-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. With that win, the Orioles are in a dead head with the New York Yankees in the AL East. But the O’s don’t get their last shot at the Yankees until a visit to the Bronx on Sept. 24-26.
In the meantime, Baltimore heads to Queens to face the Mets (64-60), who are chasing the playoffs in the National League. While the Mets are nine games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, they are two games back of the Atlanta Braves for the final wild card berth.
It’s a tight race for the Mets and every win counts. The same goes for the Orioles.
Trevor Rogers (2-11, 4.89) is back on the hill for the Orioles. This will be his fourth start since he was traded to Baltimore from Miami. In that span he has lost two of his three starts and he’s struggled, giving up five earned runs in two of those starts.
His last was against Washington on Tuesday, as he went five innings and allowed five earned runs. He gave up seven hits and two walks while he struck out two.
The Mets will counter with left-hander David Peterson (7-1, 3.04). After missing the first half of the season due to an injury, he returned to the rotation and has been a big part of the Mets’ resurgence. He has struck out 56 and walked 34 in 71 innings.
He is 4-1 in his last seven starts. In his last start on Wednesday against Oakland he claimed the win with 6.1 innings of three-hit baseball. He didn’t allow an earned run, struck out four and walked four.
In Sunday’s win, Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson both homered for the Orioles. Rutschman hit his 18th home run of the season a solo shot. Henderson slammed his 33rd home run, a two-run shot.
The Mets go into the game with two players that have hit at least 20 home runs this season. Pete Alonso, who is about enter free agency, has a team-high 27 home runs. Francisco Lindor has 24 home runs. Mark Vientos is one home run shy of giving the Mets a third hitter with 20 home runs.