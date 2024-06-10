Baltimore Orioles Hitting Coach Reveals Shocking Gunnar Henderson Story
Hitting a baseball is supposed to be hard, but Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson is making it look easy this year.
Despite being just 22 years old and in his third MLB season, Henderson has already emerged as one of the best players in baseball. Through 63 games this season entering Sunday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays, Henderson has batted .263/.367/.580 with 20 home runs, 45 RBIs and eight stolen bases, generating early MVP buzz with his outstanding performance.
After winning AL Rookie of the Year honors unanimously last year, Henderson seems to have hitting figured out. Fans may assume he's simply a natural in the batter's box, but Orioles co-hitting coach Ryan Fuller wants them to know that isn't the case at all.
According to Fuller, Henderson works incredibly hard on his swing every day and nothing comes easy for the young slugger. "It's a grind for him every single day," Fuller said. "He's playing every day, he's tired, his mechanics can be off a little bit."
Henderson doesn't get complacent with his swing and is always looking to improve. "He tinkers in there every day just to make sure that when he goes out there, he's ready to do damage," Fuller said.
In addition to Henderson's impressive work ethic, Fuller also emphasized his supreme confidence in his abilities and the unshakeable belief that he's better than the pitcher. With that mindset and preparation, it's no wonder that Henderson has immediately dominated the major leagues.
It's encouraging that Henderson hasn't taken his early success for granted and is willing to make adjustments. Many players struggle after strong rookie seasons when the league adjusts to them and exploits their weaknesses, but Henderson has only gotten better. With such a dedicated and focused approach, he's poised to be a star for years to come.