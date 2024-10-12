Baltimore Orioles Home Run Hitter Again Linked to Different Team in Free Agency
2024 might've been the Baltimore Orioles' best chance to win a World Series, which is why it was even more disappointing that they flamed out in the postseason and were swept for the second consecutive year.
There are multiple ways to look at how the Orioles played in the second half of the season and the playoffs. For one, they were injured. That's a rightful argument to make.
It's also fair to say that the youth on this roster wasn't ready to win in October.
By no means is this team not elite, as there's talent from top to bottom.
However, at some point, the honeymoon period has to be over. This was the year for them to win a World Series, and instead of being that young and up-and-coming squad, they're now considered a team that needs to hit the offseason out of the park if they want to continue competing with the best teams in the American League.
With the possibility of losing one of their best offensive players in Anthony Santander, things don't exactly look promising.
Santander had a career year for Baltimore, proving his worth. However, with some of the young guys in the farm system, they could lean on them moving forward.
If so, Zach Pressnell of FanSided believes the Cincinnati Reds would be an excellent fit for the switch-hitting outfielder.
"They don't need a few average platoon bats that haven't proven the ability to crush major league pitching. They need an everyday outfielder that they can slot into the lineup for 155 games a season. That's the kind of stability and consistency that Cincinnati needs in 2025. What better way to avoid a platoon bat than grabbing a switch hitter? Enter Anthony Santander. He's in the prime of his career and there are no signs that his bat is slowing up. He's not the best defender, but if you're adding 35-40 home runs to your lineup, it really doesn't matter all too much."
The Reds have been linked to the 29-year-old multiple times throughout the past few months, and the idea of adding him makes perfect sense from their perspective.
Great American Ball Park is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, so adding a hitter who could leave the yard at any moment would improve their offense. They also have a new head coach in Terry Francona, so it's clear they want to try to win in the near future.
If he goes to the National League, it wouldn't hurt the Orioles as much as if he went to a team in the AL.
However, he'd still leave a massive hole they'd have to replace, which seems nearly impossible if they're unwilling to spend money.