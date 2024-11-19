Baltimore Orioles Infielder Considered Most Likely Offseason Trade Chip
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the offseason with a lot of important decisions to make that could impact the franchise for years to come.
It was another successful regular season for the Orioles, as they were able to win more than 90 games for the second year in a row. However, both campaigns resulted in early exits in the playoffs, and the franchise is going to try and find a way to fix that.
Unfortunately for Baltimore, two of their best players are free agents in Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. Burnes was the ace of the staff and is currently the best pitcher on the free-agent market.
For Santander, he led the team in home runs with 44, and he is going to have plenty of suitors in free agency.
With two of their best players potentially leaving, the Orioles should leave no stone unturned when it comes to boosting their roster. The Orioles haven't spent a lot of money in recent years, and new owner David Rubenstein could change that. But, given the past, it makes a trade a likely avenue to improve the team.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report named one player who could be traded from every team this offseason. For Baltimore, he named Ryan Mountcastle and highlighted why the infielder could be moved.
Mountcastle has been on lists like this throughout the offseason and it's due to his position flexibility and defensive profile, but also a bit of a downturn in his offensive numbers, as Kelly writes.
“Baltimore doesn't have to move Mountcastle, who has become a strong defender as evidenced by the eight defensive runs saved he posted this past year. But he's never come close to matching the 33 home runs and 89 RBI he posted in 2021."
After tearing up the league as a 24-year-old in 2021, there has been somewhat of a steady decline in offensive numbers for the first baseman. The power numbers for Mountcastle went way down in 2024, as he hit just 13 home runs in over 500 at-bats.
Baltimore is getting ready to change the dimensions in left field and that could help Mountcastle's numbers.
Even though the 27-year-old plays a good defensive first base, trading him could help clear the way for a player like Coby Mayo, while likely helping the Orioles get something solid in return.
It might seem odd for a contender to move a starting player, but depending on the return, it could be the right move for Baltimore.