Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Interested in All-Star Game MVP Catcher
The Baltimore Orioles' needs are clear at this stage of free agency. Their top priority will be bringing Corbin Burnes back. If the pitcher departs, finding an ace will become a must.
However, there are other areas the ball club can improve, even if it's on the margins. In a recent interview, Mike Elias told "MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM" that he wants to find another catcher, citing the need for a backup.
“We also need more catching to go with Adley Rutschman. James McCann is a free agent right now,” Elias said. “So we've got a lot of guys who have been big parts of this team that are exploring free agency right now. Hopefully, we can bring them back.”
While a catcher didn't seem like something the Orioles would pursue this winter, the idea makes sense. They have youngsters in the farm system who could come up and fill that role, namely top prospect Samuel Basallo. But until Baltimore can offer them a full-time starting role, it might be best to have them getting consistent at-bats in the minors.
There aren't many catchers on the market this offseason. Elite catchers are scarce, but the Orioles don't need someone to come in and be a star. The position is already occupied by one of the best in baseball, so finding an average backup should be the goal.
Among the potential options, Rock Kubatko of MASN reported that the club is showing an early interest in Elias Diaz. He was the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 All-Star Game while with the Colorado Rockies.
Diaz was a hot name at the trade deadline but he wasn't moved. He was later waived by Colorado and picked up by the San Diego Padres.
The 34-year-old is an interesting player to value. On the one hand, he played like one of the better catchers in baseball before dealing with an injury last season.
However, his numbers have never been eye popping, posting an 82 OPS+ throughout his career.
Even in his All-Star season, he slashed .267/.316/.409 with 14 home runs. Those are solid offensive numbers for a catcher, but throwing money at him in a desperate move to ensure Rutschman has some depth behind him wouldn't be the smartest move.
If he could be signed on a cheap deal, it's something they should consider. If not, Baltimore should look for other options.