Baltimore Orioles Interested in San Diego Padres Ace Dylan Cease: Report
The Baltimore Orioles are looking to improve their rotation, with many options on the market.
Trading for an ace-caliber arm again seems to be the plan. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the Orioles are among the teams interested in right-hander Dylan Cease, a pitcher who could replace Corbin Burnes.
"The Orioles are among the teams interested in trading for Padres RHP Dylan Cease. As Baltimore’s hopes of retaining Corbin Burnes continue to fade, trading for Cease is a legitimate option."
The San Diego Padres have made questionable trades over the past few seasons, and moving Cease would be another one.
However, according to Morosi, trading Cease would help them land Garrett Crochet, a deal they want to make because he has an extra year before hitting free agency.
"The Padres move Cease for prospects, then trade from their improved depth to acquire Garrett Crochet from the White Sox. The end result is flipping one year of Cease for two of Crochet."
Crochet is another player Baltimore has been linked to, but recent reports suggested the Orioles aren't at the "forefront" of his market.
Cease has shown the ability to pitch with the best of the best in Major League Baseball. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has thrown in at least 165 2/3 innings over the past four seasons.
In 2024, he posted a 3.47 ERA, 118 ERA+, 3.10 FIP and struck out 224 hitters in 189 1/3 innings pitched.
He's arbitration-eligible this winter, so he should get a pay raise from the $8 million he earned in 2025, but the Georgia native will still be much cheaper than most free-agent starters.
If Baltimore is willing to move any of its prospects for a pitcher, Cease seems to be the perfect one to do it for.