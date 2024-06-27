Baltimore Orioles Linked as Trade Suitors to Trio of Nationals' Relievers
The Baltimore Orioles are headed towards the MLB trade deadline next month with a couple of needs to address. One of the most pressing needs is adding more talent to their bullpen.
With that in mind, the Orioles have been connected to quite a few possible trade targets.
While there are many different options to choose from, three of them happen to be on the same team currently. That team is the Washington Nationals, who appear to have a good chance of becoming sellers ahead of the deadline.
The Baltimore Banner has linked the team as potential trade suitors for three Nationals relievers.
Kyle Finnegan, Hunter Harvey, and Dylan Floro could all be intriguing targets for Baltimore. All three of them could fill an immediate role and they wouldn't come with a hefty price tag like other names who have been suggested.
Both Mason Miller and Tanner Scott are going to be much more expensive than any of the three Washington relievers.
Finnegan is arguably the best potential trade target out of the bunch. He has pitched in 33 games this season, eating up 32.1 innings. He has compiled a 2.23 ERA to go along with 22 saves and just three blown saves. The 32-year-old right-hander also has a 1.02 WHIP and a 2-4 record.
As for Harvey, the 29-year-old right-hander has pitched in 36 games this season. He has recorded a 3.49 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, and a 3.7 K/BB ratio in 38.2 innings. In addition to those numbers, he has recorded 23 holds.
Finally, the Orioles could consider Floro, a 33-year-old relief pitcher. He has been impressive this season, pitching in 39 games with a 3-1 record, a 2.15 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP, and eight holds.
All three players would provide Baltimore with an upgrade in the bullpen.
Everything will depend on just how big the Orioles want to swing. Do they want to give up major talent to pursue an elite closer or reliever? If so, Miller and Scott could make sense as targets.
On the other hand, if they would rather make good additions without spending big, one of these three pitchers would be a better target.
Expect to continue hearing about new targets that Baltimore could pursue. These three players are likely going to be available and it would not be shocking to see the Orioles make some calls to the Nationals.