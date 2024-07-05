Baltimore Orioles Linked to Solid Starter to Boost Starting Rotation
The Baltimore Orioles need more pitching and are expected to be in the market for value at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
As The Athletic's Jim Bowden examined Baltimore's options in the market, veteran Colorado Rockies starter Cal Quantrill came up as a potential option.
"I think Quantrill would be a solid pickup for the back of their rotation," said Bowden. "He wouldn’t be at the top of my target list, but I put him in the category of Erick Fedde of the Chicago White Sox as a solid rotation depth play."
The 29-year-old has had a nice bounce back season and looks to be a reliable arm for the second half of 2024. He has yet to miss a start and has already surpassed 100 innings pitched on the year.
In 18 games this year, he has a 3.77 ERA with a 1.326 WHIP. Last season, those were up to a 5.24 ERA and 1.465 WHIP, so the numbers are looking much better despite playing in a ballpark so unfriendly to pitchers.
The righty searches contact, striking out just 6.6 players per nine innings. His ground ball percentage is actually at a career high with a BABIP back under .300. He looks like the solid end of the rotation pitcher that he flashed a few years ago.
He mostly uses a sinker and splitter pitch mix and doesn't utilize his four-seamer at all anymore. His cutter got hit hard last season so he's incorporated more of the splitter in its place and it has worked out very well in his favor.
Colorado traded for him in November of 2023 for a catcher prospect, so they could be looking to flip Quantrill for a better return this time around as he's still under team control through the 2025 season.
If things fall apart in the rotation, he also has experience in the bullpen where is pitch mix has a situational value at worst.
Trading for him would be one of the cheaper solid options on the market, making him an intriguing option as the Orioles search for ways to keep their top prospects in house while dealing with pitching injuries.
With three starters out for the year, they've turned to unproven arms and converting bullpen players. Adding someone like Quantrill gives you a pitcher with at least some postseason experience.