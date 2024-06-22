Baltimore Orioles Linked to Sub-2.00 ERA Closer
The Baltimore Orioles are one of baseball's best teams, but still have a bit of work to do on the roster before the MLB trade deadline.
A big story for the past few months is how Baltimore will handle the closer role after Felix Bautista went down and found out he would be missing the entire 2024 season.
The Orioles signed veteran Craig Kimbrel, but is that enough for a playoff push?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic doesn't think so, as he listed closer as one of the positions of need ahead of the deadline. Among the listed trade targets was an interesting and underrated pitcher.
Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan has been solid for a few seasons now, but is looking better than ever during this campaign.
In 31.1 innings pitched, he has a 1.72 ERA and a stellar 0.830 WHIP. He's converted 21 of 23 save opportunities and hasn't blown a save since May 18, which was his only time to do so in the past two months.
The 32-year-old throws a 97 MPH four-seam fastball and also as a solid slider. He mixes in a heavy dose of an okay splitter as well.
One reason that he's finding more success this season has been a lower walk rate than ever. Batters are hitting just a .155 BABIP, which is almost half of what it's been in the past.
He's under contract through next season so he would be an extended rental for the front office. The biggest question for his availability is how much Washington believes that they can compete this season. It might make sense for them to cash out on a very impressive closer and improve the more crucial segments of the roster.
There was a stretch this season where a trade for someone like Finnegan felt like an absolute need in Baltimore. Between the end of April and beginning of May, Kimbrel gave up runs in five of six performances.
The veteran has calmed down since and is playing dominant baseball, albeit in a small sample size, given the dominance of the Orioles.
Over the last 28 days, he's pitched in nine games has has a 1.08 ERA. The problem for him has been keeping that up later in the season and especially in the postseason.
Adding another pitcher that can work as a closer makes sense and Finnegan has proven to be in a groove for 2024.