Baltimore Orioles Linked to Veteran Starter Predicted To Land Three-Year Deal
MLB free agency is finally here, as every player who was set to hit the open market is now available. The free agency period opened a day after the World Series, but players won't be able to sign with a new team until five days after the World Series.
For the Baltimore Orioles, it's time to get to work. The Orioles have a ton they need to do, and with Corbin Burnes at the top of every contending team's list on their free agency board, there's a chance even more will have to be done.
Around the industry, there's a growing sense that Burnes will depart in the winter, putting Baltimore in a very tough position.
As they saw in the World Series, teams need to hit and pitch at a high level. With how poorly their offense has looked in big moments over the last two campaigns, the Orioles should at least be in the mix to land a hitter or two.
Factor that in with the injuries they've dealt with on the mound, and they need to have a big winter.
Spending money is often the best way to contend. That was evident throughout the World Series, as both clubs have ridiculously high payrolls every year.
But that doesn't mean there aren't cheaper options out there for Baltimore to pursue. In fact, there will be many this winter.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic linked them to one last week, naming them a suitor for right-hander Nick Martinez.
Martinez was predicted to land a three-year, $40 million by Bowden.
"Nick Martinez continues to improve and should land a three-year contract as a free agent this winter. He’s coming off a career-best year after going 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 starts and 26 relief appearances. Martinez hopes to become a full-time starter with his next team and he deserves that opportunity. He has posted an ERA below 3.50 in each of the past three seasons."
The right-hander has been around professional baseball for quite some time but spent a few years in the NPB.
In Major League Baseball, his stuff has been above-average during most steps.
Martinez wants to be a full-time starting pitcher, and while he's shown the ability to do that, the front office will have to consider it. That doesn't always end well from a health and production standpoint, which could determine where he lands.
If the Orioles believe his stuff will play, Martinez would be an excellent addition to the middle of this rotation.