Baltimore Orioles Listed As Free Agency Option for Ace After Deadline Interest
The Baltimore Orioles have an impending free agent that is seeking a large contract of his own, but might have another option if that player doesn't work out.
As Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report examined the looming market for San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell, and listed the Orioles as a potential option.
"[Baltimore] took a look at Snell ahead of the trade deadline, and it doesn't take much to imagine them doing it again if they can't re-sign Corbin Burnes," said Rymer. "Yet if David Rubenstein is willing to spend that kind of money, he's better off putting it into extensions for the club's core stars."
The 'taking a look' that was refferred to was a report from Jon Heyman of NY Post that the Orioles were one of the teams that asked about both Snell and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.
That report does show that the team does, in fact, want to have at least one ace around the pitching staff.
Burnes is likely going to have even more competition than Snell and likely draw more money.
Rubenstein will need to do something that the team hasn't done in a while. The last long-term deal handed out by Baltimore was the seven-year, $161 million contract given to Chris Davis back in 2016.
Rymer suggested that Snell could potentially draw a contract of around six-years, $200 million.
"Granted, this is Snell's age-31 season and he'll turn 32 next April. But not so old that he has no hope of a long-term megadeal," said the writer. "Aaron Nola got seven years, $172 million off his age-30 season and Jacob deGrom got five years, $185 million off his age-34 season."
Given the poor performance Snell to start the year, it's surprising that he's already built his image back up enough to fetch that large of a contract.
After signing his deal late and missing spring training, he started the season late. He had multiple stops on the injured list and an ERA of 9.51 by the time July rolled around.
His last eight start, though, have garnered an ERA of 1.03. Batters have had an incredibly hard time hitting him as of late with just a .117/.193/.170 against the southpaw in that span.
By the numbers, he's been a top-three starting pitcher in the MLB since turning things around. He leads all starters with at least 20 innings pitched since his latest return from injury for both ERA and strikeouts.