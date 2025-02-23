Baltimore Orioles Listed as Practical Trade Fit for World Series Champion
With spring training starting up the Baltimore Orioles, the team will be hoping to continue their winning ways of recent years.
It has been an interesting offseason for the Orioles this winter. Despite the team finally starting to spend money on free agents, a few key losses this offseason have likely resulted in the team taking a step back.
While it was great to see Baltimore and their new ownership finally start to spend, where they spent the money has caused a bit of frustration. Losing Anthony Santander is no minor loss with his 44 home runs last year, but the team seemingly did a good job trying to replace his power.
However, the real issue was losing their ace, Corbin Burnes. The additions of Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano provide nice depth to the rotation, but neither likely has the potential to be front-end starters.
Currently, it seems like Baltimore will be putting a lot of pressure on both Grayson Rodriguez and Zack Eflin to lead the rotation, which is a cause for concern.
With the Orioles are seemingly looking to replace Burnes by adding depth to the rotation, they should continue to do so and hope they strike gold with one of the moves. As the season approaches, there are still some options that could make sense.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Orioles being a practical trade fit for southpaw Jordan Montgomery.
After signing late last offseason with the Arizona Diamondbacks, there were few worse free agent signings than Montgomery. The left-hander pitched terribly for the Diamondbacks in 2024, totaling a 6.23 ERA.
For Arizona, the real kicker was that the southpaw had a substantial player option that he exercised for 2025, leaving them in an uncomfortable spot.
After signing the former Orioles ace to a massive contract, the Diamondbacks might want to try and move as much as they can of Montgomery’s contract to someone.
Baltimore is a team that makes sense for his services and seems like a practical fit if Arizona is willing to eat a majority of the deal.
Even though 2024 was a dreadful year for the left-hander, he helped the Texas Rangers win a World Series in 2023 and had a strong campaign that year. Part of that postseason run was at the Orioles' expense.
With both the Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals in 2023, he totaled a 3.20 ERA, which is way more in line with being a front-end starter than what he was last year.
If Montgomery can bounce back to close to that form, he would be a great addition to the team. The amount that Arizona will be willing to eat is key, but the southpaw makes a lot of sense for the Orioles given the state of their rotation.