Baltimore Orioles Lose Best Second Half Starter to Injured List
The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a very important stretch of games as they begin the final stretch of the regular season. They're also in the middle of a bitter fight with the rival New York Yankees for the American League East division title.
Unfortunately, the Orioles have suffered a major injury loss.
Baltimore has been forced to place star pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation.
In addition to the Eflin move, the Orioles also placed Keegan Akin on the paternity list. Cade Povich and Dillon Tate have been moved up from Triple-A Norfolk in order to fill those roster spots.
Eflin was one of the big moves that Baltimore made ahead of the MLB trade deadline to bolster their chances of competing for a World Series this year.
Since being acquired by the Orioles, Eflin has been elite. He has made four starts with Baltimore, compiling a 4-0 record to go along with a 2.13 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 12.5 K/BB ratio, and 25.1 innings pitched.
Obviously, losing that kind of production is a big-time hit for the Orioles' rotation.
Hopefully, he'll be able to attack the rehab process and get back on the field as soon as possible. Missing him for two weeks will be tough to navigate, but Povich has a chance to come up and prove himself capable of being a major league starter.
Coming into Tuesday's MLB action, Baltimore holds a 73-53 record and are just half of a game behind the Yankees in the division race.