Baltimore Orioles Lose Star to Rebuilding Team for $142 Million in Latest Prediction
Corbin Burnes will be the talk of the offseason for the Baltimore Orioles, as the right-hander is easily a top-two player on the market. Bringing Burnes back should be the Orioles' priority unless they find a way to land another ace-caliber arm.
There will be other tough decisions they'll have to make, as Baltimore will face the reality of potentially losing Anthony Santander.
At times throughout the campaign, Santander was arguably the best hitter on the Orioles, having a career year. If it weren't for the switch-hitting outfielder, it's tough to say that Baltimore would've found the type of success they did.
The issue, however, is that Santander played so well that he's likely looking at a $100-plus million deal, as there aren't many switch-hitting outfielders who produce at the level he does.
In 2024, he finished with 44 home runs and 102 RBI.
That type of showing will get guys paid, and if things go as planned, he'll be the next one in line to get that treatment.
The best outcome would be for that to happen with the Orioles. However, with a loaded farm system and the need to improve in other areas, there's a chance they'll let him walk.
Ultimately, that wouldn't be ideal, but until it all plays out, it'll be impossible to judge it.
Nearly every prediction, including the latest one from Jim Bowden of The Athletic, suggests he'll play elsewhere next season.
Bowden predicted the slugger would land a six-year, $142 million deal with the Washington Nationals.
"The Nationals ink outfielder Anthony Santander for six years and $142 million, landing the power bat in the first big signing of their rebuild in a deal that’s reminiscent of their past signing of Jayson Werth."
$142 million for Santander would be a bit much.
Of course, it's easy to point to his offensive production and understand why he'll get that type of money, but he profiles as a long-term designated hitter, so there isn't much value for a team that signs him on the defensive side of the baseball.
Defense isn't the end-all-be-all, especially with how the game is played in the modern era, but he's certainly lacking in that department.
If he were to sign a deal of nearly $150 million, it'd be tough to get upset with the front office. That's a lot of money to spend on one hitter, and it could be used to grab multiple guys in free agency.