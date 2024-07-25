Baltimore Orioles Make Multiple Roster Moves, Recall No. 5 Prospect
The Baltimore Orioles are dealing with injuries, which has caused them to make multiple moves to their big league roster.
The Orioles placed Jorge Mateo on the IL with a dislocated left elbow and recalled Connor Norby from Triple-A Norfolk. They also recalled Bryan Baker from Norfolk and optioned Chayce McDermott to Norfolk after Wednesday's game, the team announced.
Losing Mateo is a tough blow, as he brings some versatility to the team in multiple ways. However, this does give Norby, a top-five prospect in the farm system, an opportunity to prove he deserves to stay at the big league level after debuting on June 3.
He's had just 14 at-bats since making his debut, slashing .214/.214/.329 at the big league level. In the minors, the right-handed hitting infielder has done everything he needs to do to show why he belongs in the majors, slashing .297/.389/.519 with 16 home runs and 21 doubles in 320 at-bats.
Baker has pitched in 126 big league games, including 13 this season with Baltimore. In his 13 appearances, the right-hander has posted a 4.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and has struck out 13 in 16 2/3 innings pitched. He's struggled a bit in Norfolk, posting a 6.55 ERA in 23 appearances, but will get another chance in the majors.
Norby is the one to watch here for multiple reasons. Not only is he someone who's viewed as a potential difference-maker if he swings the bat the way he has throughout his professional career, but the Orioles could be showcasing him to other organizations. Rumors have indicated that they've been in the mix to land some of the top trade candidates in baseball, which could mean that Norby will eventually be on the move.