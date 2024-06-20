Baltimore Orioles May Battle Yankees In Trade Talks For Closer
The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees are two of the top teams in baseball right now. While they're both considered World Series contenders, they're also both in the AL East division.
Looking ahead to the rest of the season and into the playoffs, it seems very possible that the two AL East teams will face each other at some point when the games matter the most.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline in late July, both teams are going to be active. They could even end up targeting some of the same players.
One of those players could be Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott.
Could the two AL East rivals end up in a bidding war for Scott? That seems like a real possibility.
FanSided recently suggested that the Orioles and Yankees could find themselves bidding against each other in the Scott sweepstakes.
"The problem, as is often the case, could end up being price. While one would think that half-year of team control for a reliever wouldn't command a massive haul, Scott is going to be a very popular name as the deadline approaches and he could command more of a premium given the demand for bullpen help. Complicating matters, the Yankees certainly aren't going to let the Orioles get a bargain for Scott without a fight, especially since Scott is making a modest $5.7 million this season."
Both teams have been linked by multiple people to be potential suitors for Scott. Baltimore and New York would both like to add depth to their bullpen for the stretch run of the season.
Scott has pitched in 29 games this season with the Marlins, recording a 1.80 ERA to go along with eight saves. He has also compiled a 5-5 record.
At 29 years old, Scott will be able to hit free agency in the upcoming offseason. It seems that whoever acquires him will have the risk of the trade being a half-year rental.
With these two teams both contending for a championship, a half-year rental wouldn't scare them off. Acquiring win-now talent will be a priority for both front offices.
Expect to see quite a few teams jump into the bidding war for Scott. The Orioles and Yankees are sure to be two of them.