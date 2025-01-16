Baltimore Orioles Must Address Key Areas to Be World Series Contenders
The 2024 MLB offseason has been a mixed bag for the Baltimore Orioles to this point.
They have suffered some major losses talent-wise, as two All-Stars don’t look like they will be back with the franchise.
Ace starting pitcher Corbin Burnes already departed, agreeing to a massive six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Right fielder Anthony Santander remains a free agent, but all signs point to him moving on as well.
Part of the reason that the power-hitting outfielder isn’t expected back in the fold is that the Orioles already committed to Tyler O’Neill. The former Boston Red Sox slugger agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million deal earlier in free agency and is expected to assume an everyday role.
That deal is the only multi-year pact Baltimore has handed out this offseason, as all of their other signings are one-year contracts. Gary Sanchez was the only other addition to the lineup, as he will be Adley Rutschman’s new backup and receive some time at designated hitter and potentially first base as well.
On the mound, the Orioles brought in two veterans, Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano to help offset the loss of Burnes. An under-the-radar move that should pay major dividends was landing Andrew Kittredge to bolster the bullpen.
However, it is fair to question whether or not enough has been done to elevate the team beyond to true contender status. In the opinion of Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the answer is no, as another second-place finish in the division has been predicted.
The former MLB executive gave their offseason an overall grade of “B” to this point, as they did address some needs.
They wanted a power-hitting, right-handed outfielder and O’Neill fills that. Veteran pitching depth is always good to compile, but can their younger arms, such as Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer, elevate their performance to another level?
Right now, starting pitching is holding Baltimore back from reaching that level of being a legitimate World Series contender.
Zach Eflin, Rodriguez, Kremer, Morton and Sugano look like the starting rotation right now. Albert Suarez and Trevor Rogers offer immediate depth. Eventually, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells will factor into the mix as well.
That is a deep group of starting pitchers, but they are lacking a bonafide ace, something their AL East rivals and other wild card contenders possess.
The New York Yankees would feel confident matching up against the Orioles with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. The Red Sox beat Baltimore to the punch, acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox to join All-Star Tanner Houck.
Outside of the division, they could run into the likes of Tarik Skubal, Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Jacob deGrom, Framber Valdez and a rotation full of aces that the Seattle Mariners have compiled.
Unless a move is made to bring in an anchor of their own, Baltimore will struggle to rise above the wild card spot unless their lineup goes nuclear to make up the difference.