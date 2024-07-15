Baltimore Orioles Must Pursue This Perfect Blockbuster Trade Target
The Baltimore Orioles are going to be a key team to watch over the next couple of weeks. With the MLB trade deadline coming up quickly, the Orioles are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of talent to improve their World Series odds.
Right now, Baltimore holds a 58-38 record heading into the All-Star break. They have been going through a rough stretch, but they're still very much an elite contender.
With that in mind, the Orioles could use a trade or two to give themselves a more serious shot.
While they may want to pull off a huge trade, Baltimore needs to be careful with their moves. They can't afford to buy too high and endanger their long-term championship window.
Pursuing players with future contract control that can help them win both in 2024 and in future years would be the best possible strategy.
There is one perfect trade target that the Orioles must pursue ahead of the deadline. He may not end up getting moved, but the team should try to get him.
That player is none other than Detroit Tigers star starting pitcher Tarik Skubal.
At 27 years old, Skubal still has two years left on his contract following the 2024 season. He is also a proven ace that would immediately take Baltimore to the next level of contention. However, he would not be a cheap trade target.
During the 2024 season thus far, Skubal has started in 19 games with the Tigers. He has compiled a 10-3 record to go along with a 2.41 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, a 6.7 K/BB ratio, and 116.0 innings pitched.
Those numbers speak for themselves. Skubal has truly been one of the elite starting pitchers in baseball this season.
He checks all of the boxes that the Orioles need ahead of the deadline. Skubal would form a lethal one-two punch in the rotation alongside Corbin Burnes.
More than likely, Detroit will end up keeping Skubal. He is clearly their best player right now. But, if there is any chance that the Tigers would consider moving him, Baltimore should try to make it happen.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Orioles over the next couple of weeks. They're going to be working the phones and it will be interesting to see what moves they end up making.