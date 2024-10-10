Baltimore Orioles Named as a Fit For Free Agent Ace from AL Powerhouse
The Baltimore Orioles are about to enter an offseason where the possibility of losing their two best players is a legitimate reality that they could have to come to terms with.
While the team will likely, at the very least, make a play to retain their ace that they acquired last winter in Corbin Burnes, ultimately they could be severely outbid by a large market team and not be able to field a competitive offer. If it comes down to this and the Orioles have to look to more budget options, or if they really want to break the bank and add another top of the line starter to go along with Burnes, Yusei Kikuchi of the Houston Astros could be a spectacular fit.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named Baltimore as a possible match for Kikuchi if the Astros decide to let him walk and find another home.
"Kikuchi got a three-year, $36 million deal the last time he was a free agent during the 2021-22 offseason," Rymer wrote. "A similar deal may be in order this time around, though it'll likely have a higher average annual value."
Kikuchi was phenomenal down the stretch during his 10 starts for Houston after the team acquired him from Toronto at the deadline. He put up a 2.76 ERA with 76 strikeouts, posting a 5-1 record and giving the team a quality 60 innings pitched. Over the course of his career, Kikuchi's numbers are not quite as encouraging with a 4.57 ERA, a 41-47 record and a barely average WHIP of 1.344, but what he showed down the stretch cannot be ignored.
Kikuchi has played for three teams over the course of his six-year major league career, but his best two seasons have come over the last two years.
At the age of 33, Kikuchi will be 34 by the time the 2025 All Star break rolls around. It's possible his run with Houston was simply fool's gold and he won't be able to show the same consistency once he signs a new deal, but if Baltimore is forced to look for options for the rotation, Kikuchi is certainly at the very least worth looking at.