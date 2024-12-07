Baltimore Orioles Need Pitching More Than Offense This Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles underwent a lengthy rebuild, perennially finishing last or fourth in the American League East from 2017 through 2022. That ended in 2023 when they played to a 101-61 record, winning the division and making the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Now coming off of their second consecutive postseason trip, the rebuild is officially over thanks to the numerous prospects that panned out as expected. From Gunnar Henderson to Adley Rutschman, the Orioles have hit on more top draft picks in the last five years than many teams have this century.
The culmination of the 2024 campaign saw the departure of two key members of the roster to free agency in starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander. Burnes served as the ace of the staff, posting a 2.92 ERA and his fifth consecutive top-10 finish for the Cy Young Award, while Santander served as the veteran on offense while posting an .814 OPS and crossing over 40 home runs for the first time in his career.
While neither player has signed with a team as of yet, there has been no indication that Baltimore will be the landing spot for either. It would serve as a blow to the rotation as well as the offense, but if you dive deeper, it will hurt the rotation much more to lose their one true ace.
The Orioles starting lineup and rotation for 2025 are projected by Fangraphs as follows:
1. Gunnar Henderson, SS, .893 OPS in 2024
2. Adley Rutschmann, C, .709
3. Ryan O'Hearn, DH, .761
4. Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, .733
5. Colton Cowser, LF, .768
6. Cedric Mullins, CF, .710
7. Jordan Westburg, 3B, .792
8. Heston Kjerstad, RF, .745
9. Jackson Holliday, 2B, .565
1. Zach Eflin, RHP, 3.59 ERA in 2024
2. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, 3.86
3. Dean Kremer, RHP, 4.10
4. Albert Suarez, RHP, 3.70
5. Trevor Rogers, LHP, 4.92
With Burnes in the fold this year, Baltimore's rotation posted a 3.77 ERA ranking fifth in MLB. With Santander in the lineup, the offense posted a .750 OPS ranking fourth in MLB. Not re-signing Burnes or replacing him with another ace would drop their starting rotation's ERA into the 4.00s, while not re-signing Santander or replacing him with another free agent would only drop their OPS three to four spots at worst.
The Orioles' best course of action this offseason is to do whatever they can to bring Max Fried into the fold. The rotation is heavy on right-handed pitchers, Fried is a lefty, and he can fill the ace role with ease at a much cheaper price point than Burnes.
Burnes, 30, is projected by Spotrac to land a six-year, $180.8 million deal. Fried, 31 in January, is projected to land a six-year, $136.3 million deal. For those keeping track at home, that's a difference of $7.4 million per year.
Fried's production is not far off from Burnes's either, as the lefty posted a 3.25 ERA in 2024. For his career, however, he carries a 3.07 ERA and would be magnificent pitching in front of Baltimore's infield as a groundball pitcher.
While with the currently projected rotation having Rogers in the fifth spot, the club would be better suited sending Albert Suarez to the bullpen. This would leave their rotation more evenly balanced between right-handed and left-handed pitchers while leaving Rogers in the fifth spot and able to limit his exposure.
The biggest issue with this scenario is that the New York Yankees have had a meeting with the lefty, and he was pleased with how it transpired. This will certainly increase the asking price for Fried, but with how drastic their rotation would look without a meaningful addition, it would be worth it.
Whatever the team decides to do, resting on their laurels is not the answer. Though their money and resources would be much better spent upgrading their rotation than it would be trying to upgrade their already potent offense.