Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Pegged as Top Available Free Agent
The Baltimore Orioles had much bigger plans for their 2024 season but saw it come to a premature end in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
It was a disappointing end to what was looking to be a promising season, but the Orioles were able to develop more of their young burgeoning stars.
On the other end of the spectrum, a Baltimore veteran had a career year, as he approaches free agency for the first time in outfielder Anthony Santander.
Santander proved to be a beneficial part of the Orioles' lineup for his veteran leadership as well as the power that helped lead the team to its second postseason appearance in as many seasons.
The career year that Santander had should have a positive effect on the impending contract that he receives, and Keith Law of The Athletic ranks the outfielder as the 17th-best available free agent in this winter's class.
"He should get four-year, $20-22 million AAV offers," writes Law, "in a weak market for power hitters."
Santander reached a new career high in home runs this year, knocking 44 of them while batting .235/.308/.506 and tallying 102 RBI, his first ever 100+ RBI season, with a 134 OPS+ across 665 plate appearances in 155 games.
For his career, the veteran has batted .246/.307/.469 with 155 home runs, 435 RBI, and a 114 OPS+ across 3,115 plate appearances in 746 games.
The best ability is availability and Santander has proven over the past three years that he is capable of suiting up every day and helping his team in their quest for victory, playing in 460 of 486 games in that time.
The slugger earned the first All-Star nod of his career this year after hitting .237/.301/.503 with 24 home runs, 58 RBI, and a 123 OPS+ in the first half of the campaign.
Finding his power stroke at such a higher level can prove beneficial for the veteran, opening the possibilities for teams that will be willing to go after him in free agency.
It has been a crazy ride for the outfielder, from being a Rule 5 draft pick to being a highly sought-after free agent, and he still has many years left under his belt.
Santander can be a big part in the middle of any contender's lineup for many years to come, and the slugger is still right in the middle of his prime.