Baltimore Orioles Outfielder Predicted to Bolt in Free Agency Amid Hot Season
Corbin Burnes is the biggest free-agency decision the Baltimore Orioles will have to make. However, it isn't the only one.
Switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander will hit the open market this offseason and is expected to get paid handsomely.
Entering the season, many hoped for Santander to have an impressive campaign. What he's done at the plate this year has been a big reason why the Orioles have found the success they have.
He's been one of the better hitters in Major League Baseball and earned his first All-Star appearance in his eight-year career. He's already surpassed his season home run high with 38 and looks poised to hit 40-plus unless something drastic happens.
Slashing .235/.302/.519 with a 132 OPS+, 38 home runs, 20 doubles, and 86 RBI, he's well-positioned to be a top-three outfielder on the market.
If Baltimore brings Burnes back, which they should do, that could mean Santander is on his way out. The best-case scenario would be to keep both of them around as they look to win a World Series, as they'd help them do that.
However, if Burnes gets $250 plus million, it might not be a likely scenario.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report believes he'll be wearing a new jersey in 2025 and named a few teams as potential suitors.
"Anthony Santander has had a monster contract season for the Baltimore Orioles, and it will set the switch-hitting outfielder up to cash in this offseason. While he's a favorite in Baltimore, general manager Mike Elias may opt to let the 29-year-old leave in free agency and collect draft compensation when he declines a qualifying offer... The Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, Mets and Giants all make sense as suitors for Santander, who should aim to top the five-year, $100 million Nick Castellanos signed with the Phillies before the 2022 season."
While the Detroit Tigers aren't one of the contending teams that he mentioned, they're an interesting team to watch out for. They have some young talent, and Tarik Skubal is arguably the best pitcher in Major League Baseball.
If the Tigers believe they have an opportunity to compete in the American League Central as early as next year, adding free-agent hitters who can help them accomplish that would make sense.
Santander might also be interested in trying to win a World Series. If he is, returning to the Orioles should be on the table, even if he takes a hometown discount.