Baltimore Orioles Possible Fix Revealed for ‘Most Desperate’ Trade Deadline Need
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be a very active team ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline next month.
While they are already a legitiamte World Series contender, there are a few needs that need to be addressed. Most importantly, the Orioles need to add a piece to their bullpen.
Bleacher Report wrote an article about each top MLB team's most "desperate" trade deadline needs and also offered a potential option to fill them. When it came to the Orioles, relief pitching was the need.
To fix the issue, they suggested a massive move for Baltimore. Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller was the urged target.
"On a pitch-to-pitch basis, the hard-throwing Miller is the most dominant hurler in MLB right now. And while his club control through 2029 gives the A's leeway to demand a fortune for him, the Orioles could afford it. They have the best farm system in the league."
Miller would not only be a fix this season, but he would come with team control as well, as mentioned above. That would make a trade for the 25-year-old hard-throwing closer even more interesting.
Not only could he help the team compete for a World Series this season, but he would fit the long-term timeline for the club as well.
So far this season in 28 games pitched, Miller has compiled a 2.08 ERA, a 0.81 WHIP, and 14 saves. He has only blown two saves.
Those are numbers that would bolster the Orioles' late-game needs.
Craig Kimbrel has not been awful, but consistency has been an issue. He has also had a bad track record come playoff time. Having Miller would allow Baltimore to have a lethal late-game one-two punch in Kimbrel and Miller.
Trading for Miller would not be a cheap pursuit. Thankfully, as the article snippet above states, the Orioles have plenty of young talent and could get something done if the Athletics are open to moving their young pitcher.
All of that being said, it will be intriguing to see what direction the Baltimore front office chooses to go in the next month. A big trade would not be surprising, but they could opt to make smaller moves.
Miller would be a perfect fit, but there is no guarantee that he's available and other teams will also have major interest. He's certainly a name to keep an eye on for the Orioles.