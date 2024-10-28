Baltimore Orioles Praised for High Ceilings and Elite Athleticism in MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles 2024 MLB draft strategy highlights their continued success in developing athletic hitters, this time focusing on highly talented two-sport athletes. With top picks like Vance Honeycutt and Austin Overn, the Orioles have invested in players with significant athleticism, bolstered by their impressive football backgrounds, although more development than usual may be ahead owing to their previous split focus between two sports.
Baseball America noted this dual-sport focus in two of the Orioles top three selections, both outfielders, in their recent "MLB Draft Report Card" series that strangely doesn't give grades, a feature of most actual report cards.
Outfielder Vance Honeycutt, the Orioles' first-round selection, exemplifies this athletic approach. Honeycutt’s combination of power and speed is rare, with 65-grade speed that made him an elite base-stealer and an impact player in center field at the University of North Carolina. He concluded his college career with 65 home runs—an all-time record for UNC—and 76 stolen bases at an 85.4% success rate, making him a true threat both at the plate and on the bases. Honeycutt’s 70-grade defense, marked by excellent range, efficient routes, and superb instincts, earned him ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors twice. His football experience has clearly benefited his agility and decision-making in the outfield, adding to his already substantial potential as an all-around contributor.
Third-round pick Austin Overn is another exciting multi-sport athlete. Despite a slower spring at USC, Overn excelled during his time in the Cape Cod League, elevating his draft stock. His pro debut was impressive, with a .280/.398/.467 line across Low-A and High-A levels, stealing 16 bases and hitting three triples in just 21 games. Overn’s blend of speed and power, enhanced by his time as a football player, makes him a versatile weapon who could thrive in center or left field, depending on the Orioles’ needs. His skill set aligns well with the Orioles’ player development strategy, which has consistently molded raw athletes into reliable offensive contributors.
The Orioles' draft also includes another promising hitter in second-round catcher Ethan Anderson, a pure hitter with exceptional contact skills honed during his time at the University of Virginia. Anderson's in-zone contact rate of 90% and his tendency to walk more than he strikes out show advanced plate discipline that could accelerate his path to the majors. Anderson’s profile adds a more polished hitter to balance the athleticism-heavy draft class, while still fitting the Orioles' mold of players with high baseball IQ and strong fundamentals.
In addition to these top hitters, the Orioles selected righthander Chase Allsup out of Auburn, whose upper-90s fastball and mid-80s slider add an impactful pitching prospect to the class. While Baltimore has traditionally emphasized hitting in recent drafts, Allsup’s advanced fastball and secondary pitch offer a potential future bullpen anchor, aligning with the Orioles' efforts to bolster their young pitching staff.
With Honeycutt and Overn joining the pipeline, the Orioles are reinforcing a development approach that has transformed raw athletes into polished contributors. Their dual-sport backgrounds could position them to adapt quickly, potentially allowing the Orioles to push their competitive window even further as these dynamic prospects make their way toward Camden Yards.