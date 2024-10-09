Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Dive Into a Youth Movement in 2025 Season
The Baltimore Orioles are a team that many people will be keeping a close eye on during the offseason.
After getting off to a scorching hot start in the 2024 campaign, they struggled in the second half and limped into the postseason. In the Wild Card Round, they were swept embarrassingly, scoring only one run in two games against the Kansas City Royals.
Their offensive production was an issue for several weeks down the stretch as their entire lineup went cold. Injuries and ineffective play from virtually every player doomed them.
Heading into the offseason, one of their best hitters, right fielder Anthony Santander, is set to hit free agency. Will the team be able to bring him back, or will he land a lucrative offer elsewhere?
Another high-profile player hitting free agency is starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. He performed like an ace throughout the majority of the season and ended on a high note with eight strong innings in Game 1 against the Royals in a 1-0 loss.
Pitching was an issue for the team all season after Kyle Bradish, Tyler Wells and John Means all went down with season-ending injuries. The need would be exacerbated should Burnes not return.
Alas, that is exactly what MLB expert David Schoenfield of ESPN is predicting will happen. He believes a youth movement will be underway for the Orioles, who will say goodbye to Santander and Burnes, ushering in all of their young players with a few upgrades to the pitching staff.
“The Orioles have hard-hitting Samuel Basallo close to the majors as well, after he reached Triple-A. But there's room for all these guys: Holliday to second, Westburg to third, Mayo to first, Kjerstad in the outfield and Basallo as a catcher/DH/first baseman. I don't think they spend for either Burnes or Santander and will definitely turn down Jimenez's option. They'll trade Mountcastle or O'Hearn to save some money, free up a spot and keep all the kids, while signing a second-tier starting pitcher and maybe some bullpen help (remember, Felix Bautista should be back from Tommy John surgery). That's unlikely to please Orioles fans.
There is a lot of talented young players that Baltimore has brought up through its farm system in recent years. It is about time the organization sees what the ones who haven’t been traded away have to offer will full-time roles.
Things can’t get worse than they were down the stretch in July through September, so making this move now does make sense. Not bringing back Burnes, despite the need, is a little more confusing.
Alas, getting Felix Bautista back will be a huge boost to the bullpen.
He is a massive upgrade over Craig Kimbrel, who crumbled late and was designated for assignment before the regular season ended. Bautista’s return would also push others such as Seranthony Dominguez down the pecking order, strengthening the bullpen as a whole.