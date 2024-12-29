Baltimore Orioles Receive Modest Grade After Disappointing End to Season
The Baltimore Orioles' first half of 2024 and the second half felt like they were two different teams, but the overall result was still positive.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently went through each MLB team's calendar year to give each a grade for everything that happened. The Orioles were given a 'B' mark. It above-average, but it also isn't as good as things looked in the season's first half.
They finished with a 91-71 record, 10 fewer wins than in 2023, and lost in the Wild Card round. With the first part of free agency behind them, their roster doesn't necessarily look that improved. That means they will need their young players to take another step forward if they want to win.
A lot of the good for the season can also be met with a reason why it could be bad for next year. The sheer talent they still have, though, keeps hope afloat.
The addition of Corbin Burnes was great. He was a Cy Young candidate and a driving force behind a lot of their wins. He was just on a one-year deal, though and is now gone.
Baltimore was unable to bring him back on a new deal and will have to deal with a pitching staff without a true ace next year, at least as of now.
Anthony Santander also had one of the best switch-hitting seasons of all time, hitting 44 home runs. He carried the offense at times, but is now gone.
Tyler O'Neill was the big signing made to replace that production. He's coming off of a 31-home run campaign and should be a solid fit with the right field wall being moved back in a bit.
One thing that was pure good was the year that Gunnar Henderson had. He posted a .281/.364/.529 slash line with 37 home runs and 21 stolen bases.
The Orioles were hoping for similar things from Adley Rutschman, but his season fell apart after being named an All-Star.
Baltimore struggled mightily on offense in the second half and Rutschman was a large reason for that. He put up just a .207/.282/.303 slash line with three home runs over the final 58 games. He will need to start next season with much better results.
Overall, a 'B' grade makes sense. There was some good and some bad, but they still seem to be in a solid spot for next year.
If players like Rutschman and Jackson Holliday can improve their offense, the team should still be competing for the playoffs in 2025.