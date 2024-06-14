Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Interested in Reuniting With Star Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles are red-hot right now, winning seven of their last 10 games and completely dominating the early portion of June which looked like it could have presented them some problems.
How they're accomplishing this is equally as impressive following a string of injuries to their pitching staff that has seen two of their starters go down with season-ending surgeries and a high-leverage reliever recently sidelined.
The Orioles were always going to be likely buyers at the trade deadline, but these issues have made additions even more urgent.
As an organization who has built their team on the back of strong scouting, drafting, and development, they don't want to trade away many, if any, of their star prospects. But to land a difference maker who can propel them to a deep playoff run, they'll need to ship out a few.
First, general manager Mike Elias wants to see what his internal options can offer.
Cade Povich has started two games, and after clunky debut, he rebounded to pitch six scoreless innings where he only gave up five hits and struck out six batters while walking none.
If Elias and manager Brandon Hyde are comfortable enough with the 24-year-old throwing impact innings for them the rest of the way, then that will help them hone in on fewer areas of need by only potentially pursuing one starter, additional bullpen arms, and perhaps an outfielder.
Every contending team is always looking for more bullpen help, and according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Baltimore is interested in a reunion with one of their former pitchers Tanner Scott.
"Word is four of the World Series favorites — Yankees, Orioles, Phillies and Dodgers — have interest in the lefty who hasn't allowed a run in 18 straight outings and is limiting opposing hitters to a .140 batting average," he reports.
With the Miami Marlins almost certainly going to be sellers, one of the best relievers in the game could become available.
This would be an ideal trade for the Orioles.
Scott is set to hit free agency after the year, so they likely won't have to give up a ton of assets to acquire him. Plus, with Felix Bautista set to return in 2025, they will have their superstar closer back and won't necessarily need to offer him a big contract to keep the backend of their bullpen intact.
The left-hander was originally taken by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB draft and spent five seasons with them.
He has since become a star with the Marlins after being traded away by the Orioles.
Like Heyman points out, the 29-year-old has put together an incredible season and would provide a major boost to their bullpen unit.