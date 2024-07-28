Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Looking to Add Outfield Help Before Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles have the ability to completely control this trade deadline.
With so many top prospects, they can put together a package that would land them virtually anyone they want to bring into the mix for the second half of this year and beyond.
Just a month ago, there weren't a whole lot of people clamoring for them to do so, despite suffering three season-ending surgeries in their rotation. Because their offense was so dominant, it seemed like they could just bring in some rental arms to help get them into the playoffs, then rely on Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez to anchor their unit at the top.
How quickly things change in this sport.
The Orioles have started showing some cracks in their armor, putting together a 9-12 record in the month of July that has made the fanbase clamor for some high-profile moves to truly transform this roster into one that can compete for a World Series championship.
So far, general manager Mike Elias has not done that.
Yes, they added Zach Eflin in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, giving them a reliable starter in their rotation, but this isn't a move that had fans jumping up and down with joy. In addition, they also shipped out Austin Hays to bring in reliever Seranthony Dominguez and outfielder Cristian Pache, both who have struggled this season.
Baltimore still has a couple days to make a splash move before the July 30 deadline, but many are wondering if that will come.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shed some light on what positions they might be targeting, and based on his reporting, it sounds like the front office is looking into outfielders.
"They want to add a reliever, preferably left-handed, a right-handed hitting outfielder to replace Austin Hays and yes, maybe another starting pitcher, according to sources briefed on their plans ... A role player such as Tommy Pham or Kevin Pillar would help provide greater balance," he writes.
Alright, so it sounds like the Orioles are still going to be active, but it doesn't seem like they are going to bring in that blockbuster addition they had the ability to based on the prospect capital in their pipeline.
Tommy Pham and Kevin Pillar are nice players, but they aren't game changers.
Baltimore continues to be a team to watch throughout the next couple days as they try to solidify their roster. Whether or not they are able to pull off the headlining move so many are hoping for will be seen.