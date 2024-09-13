Baltimore Orioles Rookie Has Taken Major Step Forward With Production
There may not be a team in the MLB that has a better young core than the Baltimore Orioles.
This is a lineup that will only get better with time as a single starter, designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, is 30 years old.
One of the players the team has been very excited about this season has been outfielder Colton Cowser. Considered the favorite for the American League Rookie of the Year Award by many people, he has been a consistent source of production for the team.
Over at MLB.com, his strong rookie season was highlighted by Jake Rill.
He was part of a piece focused on players who had the most encouraging performances for their respective teams in 2024, and Cowser was the selection for the Orioles.
“In 2023, Cowser’s first taste of the big leagues did not go well, as he hit .115 with a .433 OPS over 26 games. In ‘24, the 24-year-old could become the second consecutive O’s player to win the AL Rookie of the Year Award, as he may follow in teammate Gunnar Henderson’s footsteps. Cowser has 21 doubles, 20 home runs and a .763 OPS through 139 games. He has also provided above-average defense while mostly bouncing between left and center. This is the type of player Baltimore thought it was getting when it selected Cowser with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, and he should be part of the club’s core for a long time.”
There have been some rough patches during the year, as he hit below .190 in May and June, but a hot start to the campaign in April and a scorcher of July has buoyed his season-long production.
Another slow start at the plate has plagued Cowser in September, as the entire lineup has gone cold at the same time. But, even when he isn’t hitting, he makes an impact with his glove.
The humongous outfield at Camden Yards needs every outfielder to have range. Their left field is one of the toughest in baseball to navigate, but Cowser has made it look easy, providing elite production in the field.
That has more than made up for his sometimes underwhelming production at the plate, as pitchers benefit greatly from him being in the lineup even when he isn’t hitting.
While his productivity in center field isn’t as prolific as it is in left, Cowser is more than adequate when sliding over.
Cowser is part of a core going forward that started in 2018 when starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was their first-round pick. Adley Rutschman, Jordan Westburg and Heston Kjerstad all were first-rounders leading up to the emerging left fielder being selected.
The following year it was Jackson Holliday, who got his first taste of the Major Leagues this season.