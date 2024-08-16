Baltimore Orioles Seek Longest Win Streak in a Month on Friday vs. Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles have won two games in a row and are looking to extend that streak to three on Friday night.
During yesterday's game against the Boston Red Sox, the Orioles secured a relatively stress-free 5-1 victory behind a dominant performance from Zach Eflin.
They are currently up 1-0 in the current matchup with the Red Sox and could claim a series victory tonight when the two teams face off in Camden Yards at 7:05 p.m. ET.
That win was able to bring them back into a tie with the New York Yankees for the lead in the AL East. With the Yankees currently in a series against the red-hot Detroit Tigers, it's likely that Baltimore will be fighting to stay tied.
If the Orioles are able to win on Friday, it would be their first three-game win streak since the All-Star break as they haven't had a streak longer than three games since the end of June.
Getting hot right now could be the difference between the top seed in the AL and a Wild Card spot.
Taking the mound for Baltimore is none their ace Corbin Burnes.
Burnes has fallen behind in the AL Cy Young race with the Tigers' Tarik Skubal and will be looking to turn things around after a rough couple of weeks.
The month of August hasn't been kind to the former Cy Young winner. He has a 5.73 ERA with 11 hits allowed over 11 innings pitched in his two starts this month.
Five runs scored against him on August 3 were the most that he's allowed since joining the Orioles. This stretch is also the first time that he has given up three or more earned runs in back-to-back games.
Boston's offense is ranked sixth in MLB for OPS and fourth in runs scored during August so far, meaning he will have his work cut out for him.
Pitching for the Red Sox will be Cooper Criswell, who has bounced between the starting rotation and coming out of the bullpen. His last four outings have been in relief and have been met with mixed success.
His last five starts have seen him pitch an average of around five innings with an ERA of 3.76.
The 28-year-old had a start against Baltimore back in May in which he gave up seven runs on seven hits in four innings pitched.