Baltimore Orioles Select College Infielder With Second Pick
The Baltimore Orioles selected University of Virginia shortstop, Griff O'Ferral, with the 32nd overall pick. They received the pick for Gunnar Henderson winning 2023 AL Rookie of the Year.
O'Ferrall is a 21-year-old junior who was one of the leaders on a Virginia team that made it to the College World Series in 2024.
The shortstop doesn't have the eyepopping tools that many of the other first round picks have, but when it is all put together, he is a solid player. His best tool is the hit tool, which is a 55 on the 20-80 scale, according to MLB Pipeline. He has good bat to ball skills with good bat speed, but there is below average power there.
He hit 20 doubles and five home runs in 2024, leading to a .821 OPS, but the ability to barrel up balls and his good plate discipline is what excites scouts. In three college seasons, O'Farrell walked 89 times to just 88 strikeouts, showing that his ability to work counts is above average.
O'Farrell has a bit of an above average run tool, which helps him defensively at short. He has good range and a good arm that could allow him to stick at short in the long term because of his knack to play the position.
In the end, shortstop is occupied for the future thanks to Gunnar Henderson. O'Farrell will likely have to move off of the position and the glove plays well at second base. He won't wow anyone with a standout tool, but he will play hard and grind out every game.